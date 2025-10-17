WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is behind bars after new video from inside a Hialeah daycare captured her hitting a child while she was changing his diaper.

The footage led to authorities arresting 52-year-old Rosa Alcala, Thursday.

According to police, the child is 3 years old and when the incident happened on Oct. 10, the hit was hard enough to leave a mark.

The child’s grandmother noticed a mark was on his left thigh after picking him up from the daycare.

She told the child’s mother who then filed a report with Hialeah Police the next day.

The daycare’s owner shared the video with 7News after checking to see what police described as showing Alcala hitting the child with her hand.

Alcala appeared before Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Friday.

“You are arrested for one count of child abuse, it’s from Oct. 10,” said Glazer.

While in court, Alcala was visibly emotional as Glazer found there was enough evidence to move forward with the case.

“There’s probable cause for the charge,” said Glazer.

The judge set Alcala’s bond at $5,000, which she has posted, but has not yet been released from jail.

Alcala faces one charge for child abuse.

