SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured the moment when, authorities said, a teen opened fire in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending a 15-year-old boy to the hospital and leading detectives to make two arrests.

The security footage recorded several shots fired in the area of Southwest 76th Street and 152nd Avenue, Wednesday afternoon, and now, investigators said, the two teens responsible are behind bars.

Neighbors reacted after 16-year-old Adrian Negron Vega was taken into custody Thursday in his Kendall Square community, while 17-year-old Camilo Buritica was arrested the night before.

“I saw policemen, like federal agents, outside, and there was two or three people sitting in handcuffs,” said Andres, a neighbor of Negron Vega.

Buritica and Negron Vega face several charges, which include attempted second-degree murder.

Negron Vega appeared in juvenile court Friday morning, where 11th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Barakat ordered a psychological evaluation and said he must remain in detention through March 11.

“I do find probable cause for each of the counts enumerated therein,” said Barakat.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said the drive-by shooting took place as the victim, 15-year-old Eydam Ramos, was walking along Southwest 152nd Avenue with his friend, a 16-year-old boy.

Deputies said Negron Vega and Buritica drove by, adding that Buritica was behind the wheel as Negron Vega opened fire.

“One of the boys was shot. His friend helped him get to a safe area, where they called 911 for help,” said MDSO Detective Samantha Choon.

Ramos suffered gunshot wounds to the ankle and shoulder. He was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he continues his recovery.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said she’s proud of her deputies for getting the two suspects off the streets so quickly.

“It’s terrible. They worked so hard ,and they were able to turn that around and make arrests, almost within a 24-hour period,” said Cordero Stutz.

Buritica has yet to appear in a juvenile court.

At this time, officials have not released a possible motive in this shooting.

