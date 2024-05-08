MIAMI (WSVN) - A deadly hit-and-run in Miami has left a family heartbroken as they continue to search for answers.

The incident happened on Tuesday, just after 11 p.m, when the victim, Mae Ruth Jackson, was seen leaving a store on Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Moments later, she crossed a busy four lane road with her bike when a pickup truck ended her life in an instant.

Surveillance video in the area captured another angle of Jackson as she was struck by a white pickup, which sent her skidding down the street.

She was left for dead in a storm drain while the white truck continued to drive on into the night.

In the light of day on Wednesday, Jackson’s mother set up a makeshift memorial where she took her final breath. Too shaken to speak on camera, she hugged a teddy bear that she left to pay tribute to her oldest child.

Jackson just turned 62 years old in January.

The victim’s family also set up a memorial to remember the mother and grandmother that was taken too soon.

As they remember her life, they’re now hoping for answers in her shocking death after she was struck in the street and was left to die.

Police are now searching for the driver who sped off without stopping.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

