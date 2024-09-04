MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a horrifying hit-and-run on the streets of Miami Beach, claiming the life of a mother who was riding her bicycle.

The video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows several angles of a Blue Ford Bronco when it “sideswiped the victim’s electric bicycle and the victim” in front of the Miami Beach Police station, according to the police report.

Sixty-three-year-old Esmat Ahmed Ibrahim Khedr was thrown from her bicycle and hit her head against the raised curb.

The wife and mother was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Officers responded to the April 28 tragedy and began looking for the hit-and-run driver.

Officers said different witnesses told them “the subject look[ed] back through his passenger side mirror and shrug[ed] his shoulders as he sped away from the scene.”

Surveillance footage shows the Bronco heading south on Washington Avenue and not stopping.

Throughout their investigation, detectives learned that before and during the crash, the suspect was following an acquaintance, who was driving a grey Bronco.

The driver of the grey Bronco is said to have told detectives that, after seeing the aftermath of the wreck, he “tried to convince the subject to return to the scene.”

But according to officers, the subject stated that he was “not going back to jail.”

The acquaintance was worried for his safety, telling officers that if word got out that he had helped the police, “the subject will shoot and kill him.”

Days after the hit-and-run, Demarcus Harrington was caught and cuffed in Broward. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing death after being transferred to Miami-Dade.

But surveillance video also captures a police SUV pulling up to Washington Avenue while on 11th Street as witnesses frantically helped the injured victim.

Pedestrians in the area are seen flagging the officer down.

Despite the call for help, video captures the SUV making a right turn and heading south on Washington Avenue, leaving the injured victim on the ground and helpless.

Miami Beach Police said the officer, identified as Edward Cavalie, was fired immediately after being investigated by Internal Affairs.

In a statement to 7News, Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones said:

“After a comprehensive investigation, Mr. Cavalie’s employment was terminated immediately. Mr. Cavalie’s actions are not indicative of the dedication and professionalism of the hardworking men and women of the Miami Beach Police Department. Our prayers remain with the victim of this tragic incident.”

Harrington remains at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and has a pending trial.

7News has requested the internal affairs report to learn more about the fired officer and how officers tracked down Harrington.

