Surveillance video captures crooks burglarizing NW Miami-Dade business before stealing car

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling as a trio of crooks broke into a Northwest Miami-Dade business.

The determined men jumped over two fences before entering Rebuilt Inspections along Northwest 87th Street and 32nd Avenue, just before 5 a.m., Monday.

In the video, a shirtless man could be seen rummaging around with a shirt over his head.

The business owner said the crooks first had their eyes on a safe, but it was too much to handle.

Instead, they grabbed a pair of keys.

Since the business inspects rebuilt vehicles, they have several parked outside.

One of them is now missing.

“They ripped off this camera which is where we got the footage of one of them,” owner Angie Cortes said. “They got a key from two of our cars and one of our cars was stolen, which is a Nissan Maxima 2019.”

Police are now searching for the white Nissan Maxima along with the three crooks.

“It’s scary. It’s very scary that they just come and invade your property like that,” Cortes said. “Now we don’t feel safe at all. We have a lot of security, and they were able to break in.”

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

