PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video outside a home in Pinecrest captured the terrifying moments when a coyote attacked a family’s dog. The family is now warning other pet owners to be very cautious when taking their pets outside.

In the video, you see the family’s 10-year-old French bulldog, named Lola, outside in the backyard when the coyote suddenly charges right at her, Tuesday afternoon.

“She comes here, he creeps up and he runs at her,” said Vicente, the dog’s owner.

“She flips upside down and then we made a noise and he let her go, he was probably going to drag her back there,” said Daniella, the dog’s owner.

Daniella told 7News if she and her boyfriend didn’t hear Lola’s desperate cries for help and rush outside, things could’ve gone much worse.

“If we weren’t here, he probably would have taken her, that’s what I think,” she said.

Daniella’s mom, Denise, was also home and heard the commotion. She said she saw a terrified Lola running back inside and quickly realized something was wrong.

“I saw the dog running in and I said, ‘OK, she’s OK.’ Then I saw the blood on the blanket and then we started looking at the cameras,” said Denise.

“I saw the video. I was traumatized, it was so scary,” said Daniella.

The family rushed the French bulldog to the vet, where she was treated for wounds on the back of her legs and given shots.

Hours later, Lola’s back home with her family, who said they’re relieved.

“She fought back. In a way, she saved herself. She’s a tough one, she has more lives than a cat,” said Denise.

Officials for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say coyotes are in all of Florida’s 67 counties and, while coyotes rarely pose a threat to humans, they can and do prey on domestic cats and small dogs.

Lola’s family chimed in to remind others to take extra caution and always remain vigilant.

“Don’t leave your dogs out by themselves, just watch them,” said Daniella.

“I just want people to be aware that it’s going on, that these wild creatures are around and just take care of your pets, take care of your kids,” said Denise.

The family said they reported the coyote attack to the Village of Pinecrest and the FWC.

The agency recommends people make themselves look big and to make noise if they ever come across a coyote. They also say to keep any small dogs on a short leash while out on a walk, especially early in the morning and late in the evening.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.