WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captures a 70-year-old woman’s brand-new SUV being stolen straight from her gated driveway in broad daylight.

The incident happened in West Miami-Dade near Northwest 120th Avenue, Sept. 21.

The security footage, shared by the victim’s neighbor, shows a man getting out of a black car in front of the home and jumping over the fence.

A short time later, the elderly woman’s white SUV can be seen coming into frame on her driveway while a second man forces her gate open.

After successfully prying it open, the driver gets away with the new SUV, and as of Saturday night, has not been found by authorities.

The woman said she only just bought the car in July.

Th victim told 7News she’s too afraid to show her face, but she wanted to share her story. She is also asking that more deputies patrol the area.

“I worked very hard to have a car to, you know, let people take it out from my own property,” said the woman. “This is scary, scary.”

The woman said she’s already filed a report with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

