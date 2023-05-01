NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of porch pirates struck a home in Miami.

“This makes me feel very upset that they think it’s OK to just walk on your property,” said Kiana Jackson.

Surveillance footage showed two women getting out of a car Sunday night, intent on an Amazon heist.

This happened in Northwest Miami-Dade on the corner of Northwest 46th Street and Eighth Avenue.

One by one, the women walked on to the porch and made their way with two large packages worth hundreds of dollars.

“You know, we spend our money, we work hard for our money everyday,” Jackson said.

Jackson, the owner of the stolen items, was at work at the time. She even called home earlier to prevent any package thefts.

“I told my kids to get my packages from outside,” she said.

Jackson said when she came home from work, she was shocked to find that only one of her three packages made it inside.

Curious to know what happened to the others, she checked her surveillance cameras for answers, and what she saw has her fired up.

“I go and I check my cameras, and I see that some thieves that came,” Jackson said, “so I just want to blast these people because we work hard for our money out here, and it’s ridiculous that these people come and ride around trying to steal our items off of our porch.”

Jackson said that porch robbery has made her feel unsafe in her own home, and she now wants the thieves to know one thing.

“I just want these people to know that they’re being watched by cameras, and they didn’t get away,” she said.

Jackson said that she’s been living at home for many years and has never endured any thefts.

She hopes that the thieves will be caught soon.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.