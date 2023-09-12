MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video from Miami International Airport captured two Transportation Security Administration officers going through passenger’s belongings.

The two officers, Labarrius Williams and Joaue Gonzalez, were arrested in July.

According to investigators, the officers were involved in their scheme for months. During one incident, the pair stole around $600 in cash.

One of the officers confessed to police about their crimes.

From the footage, the two were seen stealing from passengers as they went through airport security at MIA’s Terminal E.

In one clip, Gonzalez was seen fidgeting with a passenger’s bag as he appeared to attempt to open the bag’s zipper. He then follows the bag down the conveyor belt.

Moments later, Gonzalez put his hands in his pocket.

In another clip, the pair were seen side by side as they focused on a bin. Williams appeared to be rummaging through something and then slid his right hand into his jacket’s pocket.

Prosecutors said the two were responsible for several ripoffs and were charged with grand theft.

According to court records, Gonzalez made a deal with prosecutors for his charges to be dropped, which is pending if he meets certain requirements.

For Williams, his case is still pending.

7News reached out to TSA to see if the two are still federal employees. TSA said that they were removed from the screening line pending an investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.