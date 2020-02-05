Surveillance still shows car in South Miami-Dade hit-and-run that killed woman

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a surveillance still of the car that, they said, was involved in a hit-and-run in South Miami-Dade that left a mother of three dead.

The image shows the dark colored vehicle near Southwest 304th Street and U.S. 1, just after midnight, Saturday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver struck Jeanette Berrios and kept on going.

Investigators said the victim was walking home from work at the time of the crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

