MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of thieves were caught on camera stealing a luxury car and promptly crashing it during a joy ride in Miami Beach.

Resident Gabriel Dib told 7News his family became victims to this troubling trend. He explained how it went down.

“They come in nice cars. They come in Tesla’s, BMW’s. They’ll look at what houses have what cars unlocked and once they do figure out a car that’s unlocked, they’ll get down and try and open it,” said he said.

Surveillance video from Dib’s home captures the auto thieves stealing Dib’s family’s Range Rover, backing out of the driveway and crashing into his accomplice before driving off.

“They start backing out and hit the accomplice they get here with,” said Dib. “Don’t steal. But if you’re gonna steal, at least do it correctly.”

Despite the thieves’ clumsy and amateurish attempt, the pair got away.

According to police, crooks appear outside a home in one stolen luxury vehicle while a second person gets off to steal another.

Authorities said they’ve had success in recovering the stolen cars, including Dib’s Range Rover, which has been stolen twice just this month, but no arrests have been made.

Miami Beach detectives say a problem contributing to the increase in carjackings has been owners leaving their doors unlocked and keys inside their vehicle.

“On our part, it was a mistake. My dad left the car keys inside the car which is something you definitely shouldn’t do,” said Dib.

This troubling trend is something families across the beach have had to deal with more frequently.

On Sept. 16, in Biscayne Point’s Cleveland Road, a BMW was captured backing into the driveway of a home. A crouching crook can be seen exiting the BMW, opening the door to an unlocked Mercedes-Benz SUV but, luckily for this owner, social media influencer and self-described car enthusiast, Brez Scales, the key fob wasn’t inside so the thieves moved on.

Dib’s family said despite having their car recovered twice, they’ve decided they want to get rid of the Range Rover since the carjackers damaged the vehicle’s wiring to the point that it’s a total loss.

“The times that we’ve gotten our car stolen, we’ve gotten it back pretty quickly so I want to say thank you to the police, they’ve done a great job,” said Dib.

He also had advice for fellow car owners on the beach, which police have been stressing several times.

“Just have your cars locked,” said Dib.

The Biscayne Point residential neighborhood has since improved security, adding armed guards and working closely with Miami Beach Police.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.