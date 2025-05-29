WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is underway for a thief seen on video on a moped breaking into a West Miami-Dade business.

The man broke into an insurance agency near Southwest 122nd Avenue and Eighth Street on Sunday night.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the man, dressed in with a tank top, riding a blue moped and armed with what appears to be a crowbar.

The agency’s owner, Andreia Costa, said she’s scared after seeing her business get burglarized.

“I’m scared of being here till late because you never know,” she said.

Costa said she found out about the burglary when a neighbor contacted her. She came to her office and found it upside down.

“Everything was a mess; the floor was full of stuff,” she said. “There was glass everywhere. I actually had some of my stuff that was taken from my desk on the floor.”

Costa provided 7News a glimpse of the aftermath of the man’s rage.

She said the man even stole her mother’s crucial medical equipment used for her health.

“Blood pressure monitor, the nebulizer. The way he did it without any fear, not covering the face, that was surprising to me. It means he doesn’t care,” said Costa’s mother Tonia.

But it turns out it wasn’t the man’s first time burglarizing West Miami-Dade.

An online search from Costa showed that other people across the area have also victim to the moped-wheeling, glass-smashing, tank-top-wearing porch pirate.

“Between 122nd and 127th [avenues], picking things from the doors,” said Costa.

One woman’s Ring camera footage shows what appears to be the same individual committing similar break-ins to their multiple neighboring businesses, reportedly even wearing the same clothing.

Now, Costa has a message for this thief.

“We’re going to get you. We’re definitely going to get you, because there’s only so much you can do before you get caught,” she said.

A police report has been filed with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, and they are investigating this incident.

If you have any information on these burglaries or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.