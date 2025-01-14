MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, captures a man’s brazen and bold crime spree, hours before he was caught and cuffed.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Patrick Alzugaray began his crime spree by robbing an Orion gas station at 2 a.m. He then went on to carjack an SUV from a couple just outside the station before heading over to South Beach.

“Give me everything in the register!” he said. “Give me all the cash! Hurry up! Now! Give me everything in the register! I’m not playing with you!”

Detectives then allege Alzugaray robbed a Fifth Street Shell gas station before going to attempt to do the same to a nearby Marathon gas station.

“Give me everything in the register,” he said to a clerk. “Right now! All the cash, right now!”

Now, newly obtained footage shows Alzugaray’s alleged robbery of the Shell gas station and a tip jar from a strip club before he was caught down south in Cutler Bay.

“Right now, hurry up! Right now! Give me all the cash!” He said. “Big bills, everything! Give it! Hurry up! Now! Fast! Fast! I’m not playing!”

The clerk, who complied with Alzugaray’s demands, described the thief to responding officers, who used the information he provided to locate him.

“He took out the gun,” the clerk said in Spanish.

“Approximately 5’7″ in height, black shirt, tan pants, he fled in an SUV,” one trooper said.

The thief was then seen entering Club Madonna, a strip club where, with a beer in hand, he makes nice with employees and grabs the tip jug from the counter and heads for the exits with the cash in hand.

He was spotted by a group of men who attempted to stop him, but he managed to escape.

FHP troopers, however, managed to track him down, leading to a chase that resulted in Alzugaray’s arrest in Cutler Bay.

“Come out with your hands up!” said another trooper.

The 24-year-old was caught, cuffed, and headed to Miami-Dade County Jail.

He faces charges of carjacking and armed robbery, among others charges. He remains behind bars as he awaits trial.

