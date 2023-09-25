MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a burglary suspect accused of breaking into a South Florida bakery.

The incident happened Sunday morning at We We’s Bakery, located at 7420 Biscayne Blvd.

Surveillance footage from the bakery showed a man on a bike as he pulled up the shop.

The staff told 7News that he waited a while until the coast was clear, then came around a barrier, smashed the glass and walked around the store until he left with what he wanted.

The suspect also left a few things behind.

“It’s a bakery, what do you find here?” said Mareu, the store manager.

The bakery burglar didn’t come for baguettes and brownies but rather for dollar bills and checks that were in the store’s register.

The thief smashed the bakery’s window and helped himself to what was behind the counter. He stole $1,200.

“It’s weird because the place is here for the past two years and a half and it’s a really safe area,” Mareu said. “Biscayne changed a lot, and when you see something like that, It’s strange.

Although the suspect took of with money, police were able to pick up fingerprints from items that he left behind.

Among the smashed glass from the front door, the bike bandit left behind his glasses, and the store manager believes that on his way out, he could have dropped the tool he used to break the glass.

Now the staff at We We’s is hoping that he doesn’t get another taste of their bakery.

“Don’t happen again, and really they can find the person who did this,” Mareu said.

Fortunately for the bakery, the burglary didn’t impact the business too much.

They’re glad that everyone was OK and were able to fix the shop up again. But they want to make sure the suspect doesn’t come back.

