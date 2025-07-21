NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A week after a deadly hit and run, detectives are hoping that surveillance footage of the accident will help them identify the car that crashed into a man on a bicycle on Tuesday in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The video shows 67-year-old Samuel Lee Singletary riding his bike Tuesday night on Seventh Avenue, south of 95th Street.

“The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, causing Mr. Singletary to eject off his bicycle and onto the roadway, suffering fatal injuries,” said Detective Jeffery Childers of the Miami Dade’s Sheriff’s Office.

The subject fled the scene after hitting Singletary.

Investigators handed out fliers in the area of the crash last week, with the goal of making an arrest and bring peace and justice to Singletary’s family.

“I’m asking the public if any of you saw something, please come forward,” said the victim’s sister, Dorothy Isler. “Turn yourself in, do the right thing, turn yourself in. This was not road kill, this was a human being just like you.”

Detectives said they are now looking for a dark colored sedan with front end and windshield damage.

“We’re doing everything we can to bring this family justice,” said Childers.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.