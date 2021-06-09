HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have uncovered a critical clue in a hit-and-run investigation.

Surveillance cameras in Hialeah captured a motrocyclist heading northwest on Okeechobee Road last month, moments before being run over.

Officials said a black Nissan Altima hit the rider after it was involved in a crash with another vehicle, while turning west on Fifth Street and didn’t stop.

Officials said that the vehcile might have damage to the driver’s side.

If you have any information on the driver and vehicle call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

