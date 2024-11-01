CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a bakery is left scrambling for answers following a break-in theft in Coral Gables.

Surveillance shared by the owner showed the moments a thief broke into “Dora’s Bakery and Bistro” only to steal a single can of soda.

“This morning i received a phone call from one of my employees saying that the police was here that everything was a mess that somebody had broken in,” said Ana Crolla, the owner of the bakery.

According to the owner, the man used a rock to break through the door before likely looking for the cash register behind the counter. Not having any luck finding the register, he turned to make his way, but not before stealing a Pepsi from the fridge by the door.

“Just a Pepsi,” said Ana. “They made a big mess. They broke the glass which was very expensive to replace and troublesome.”

The owner is thankful the extent of the break-in was more minor than it could have been, however she’s now left with costly repairs and missed orders.

“It’s really bad, really sad because we here we are five people working very hard to service our gluten free community,” said Ana. “And the orders we missed this morning because we had several orders that we couldn’t fill because of the broken door and the glass and we were cleaning.”

She aims to improve security at her bakery to prevent this from happening again.

“I think I will have to put an alarm system because I’m really worried and scared that something like this happens again.”

If you or anyone you know may have any knowledge of this break-in, you are urged to call police.

