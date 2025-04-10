NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Tesla vehicles were reportedly stolen from a tire shop in Northwest Miami-Dade early Thursday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of stolen Tesla vehicles from the Drivewhip tire shop in the 2500 block of Northwest 38th Court just before 2:00 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows a man get into a Tesla before driving it through a gate, allowing another suspect in a red Tesla to drive away. The initial driver then gets out of the damaged vehicle and into another before driving off as well.

Deputies upon arrival recovered one of the three vehicles left behind near the property, suffering substantial damage.

One witness told 7News he heard it all happen.

“I was working on my truck. Then I hear a loud bang. When I ran outside, there were just two or three cars just driving away,” he said. “That one, they left it there, and the guy started running, and that’s pretty much it; that’s all we saw. I mean, it’s incredible. We just work, work, work. I mean, look at my hands. It’s three in the morning. I’m still here working, and people are just here stealing people’s stuff. It’s crazy.”

Investigators were seen combing for clues at the shop for hours.

This is an ongoing investigation. As of Thursday morning, the two Tesla vehicles are still missing and no suspects have been identified.

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for more details.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

