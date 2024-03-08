SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the search for a crook who was captured on surveillance footage entering a store in South Miami and taking a cash register full of money.

The incident happened on Feb. 18, near 5800 South Dixie Highway.

The store’s manager, who did not want to be identified, said the damage was extensive.

“He broke the glass in the front door, to came in,” the manager said. “Also, he walked inside of the kitchen, you know, trying to look for more money.”

According to police, the suspect got away with $800 in cash.

