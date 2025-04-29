MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance footage captured the moment chaos erupted on a Miami Gardens street early Tuesday morning after, officials say, a shooting led to a mangled crash and a car fire.

The male suspect was shown on camera emerging from a red SUV and opening fire on a black sedan in the area of 199th Street and 37th Avenue. A lone man emerged from the smoke of the crashed car and found shelter at a nearby gas station.

Moments later, the driver of the red SUV returned to the scene, brandishing a firearm towards a store. He then turns to leave, but not before firing another round at the crashed car.

According to Fire Rescue, the vehicle’s tire was potentially struck by gunfire, possibly causing the fire.

“Affirmative, a car was shot up. A car caught fire; according to witnesses, a tire is what started the fire,” said a firefighter over Broadcastify.

People nearby took cover as the Miami Gardens intersection was lit up by burning tires and gunfire.

Amid the chaos, another, presumably unrelated, customer was seen on camera crawling in the parking lot with a gun in hand. Miami Gardens police later detained the man before releasing him shortly after. At the same time, the black sedan was seen on camera, engulfed by flames.

By the time officials responded to the area, both the alleged target and shooter had left the scene.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the investigation halted traffic in the area for hours.

The driver managed to escape the vehicle once it crashed. No one was injured.

The vehicle has since been towed away, and roadways have reopened.

This is an ongoing investigation.

