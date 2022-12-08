NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen burglar was caught on camera.

Detectives are searching for a man who broke into a home along the 3700 block of Northwest 13th Street on Nov. 1.

Video captured the subject walking along the driveway dressed in dark clothes.

The person managed to gain entry and was seen walking by the pool deck.

Once inside the home, the burglar actually put on some of the victim’s clothes and calmly walked out the front door after stealing thousands of dollars worth of property.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

