HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook with a gun targeted a South Florida restaurant.

According to police, the suspect entered the restaurant, drank some coffee and left, but when he returned to the eatery, the suspect brought a gun.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect, thirty-five-year-old Alejandro Oscar Perez Mujica, armed with a gun as he walked into the San Lazaro Cafeteria at 2400 W. 2nd Ave.

“At the moment, the restaurant was open,” Hialeah Police Officer Scarlett Hernandez said.

It was around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1, when Mujica entered the restaurant.

“There were two employees at the establishment at the time,” Hernandez said.

Mujica was then seen pulling out the gun before he walked over towards the back of the restaurant.

“And went behind the counter, selected and took with him a cash register containing $3,000,” Hernandez said.

Surveillance footage captured Mujica quickly exiting the eatery.

Officers tracked down the accused armed robber and arrested him the following day.

“Due to near CCTV in the area, detectives were able to see Mr. Mujica go westbound on 25th Street, where he got inside of a vehicle,” Hernandez said. “They later located that vehicle, where he was occupied in, and at that time, they arrested him and took him into custody.”

According to Hialeah detectives, no one was hurt.

“Because of the timely manner and the work of the detectives, they were able to remove him just one day after the incident took place,” Hernandez said.

Detectives said that when Mujica was first questioned, he said he wasn’t a part of the armed robbery and that he was shopping.

When he was pressed by detectives, Mujica asked for an attorney.

He remains in jail without bond.

