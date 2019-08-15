Surveillance connected to murder of Norland High teacher released by prosecutors

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade prosecutors released surveillance footage showing vital evidence in the death-penalty case against former Norland High School assistant principal Ernest Roberts, who is allegedly accused of murdering Kameela Russell, a teacher and test proctor at the school, in his own home.

The murder occurred on Wednesday, May 15, three months prior to the release of surveillance video.

According to the Miami Herald, a security camera from a neighbor’s house across the street captured Roberts, 39, pulling into his home at 1525 NW 203rd St. at 5:09 p.m. in Miami Gardens.

Russell, who was supposed to pick up her daughter from a relative’s home, arrived nearly an hour later, exiting her black Audi and entering Roberts’ house in a black T-shirt, dark jogging pants and dark tennis shoes.

The video showed Roberts leaving his house, getting into Russell’s Audi and backing it up to close the front door, then opening the trunk to supposedly load her body into the car.

Miami Gardens Police said Roberts then drove off in the Audi at 7:10 p.m., presumably to ditch it and return home on foot, according to prosecutors.

According to the arrest warrant, Russell didn’t leave Roberts’ house alive.

Rod Vereen, Roberts’ defense attorney, challenged the validity of the surveillance footage, saying it doesn’t prove anything.

“The videos are so pixelated that you can’t tell who they are,” Vereen said, suggesting there might be a third person involved.

Ten days later, Russell’s body was found in a canal in the same neighborhood.

A janitor tipped prosecutors after receiving a note from Roberts that read in part, “Do you know anyone who can chop up a car? If so or make it disappear, take these keys.”

Police investigators said that Russell’s blood was found on an Amazon box in Roberts’ room, as confirmed through a DNA test.

Roberts has pleaded not guilty and remains in jail while awaiting trial for first-degree murder.

