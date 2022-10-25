DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A small business was targeted by a crook over the weekend who made off with important equipment. Now, they’re asking for help to identify the thief.

The crime was caught on camera outside the South Florida business.

It happened at the Top Turf in Doral along Northwest 107th Avenue and 27th Street, Sunday night.

Surveillance cameras rolled as a brazen burglar was seen raiding multiple trucks behind the warehouse and taking off with several pieces of expensive lawn equipment.

“We saw the recordings, and I can tell it was a van with a guy– got down out of the van he went to three trucks and stole the equipment. He actually tried to take that one, but it’s locked, so he couldn’t,” said Daniel Winterman, director of operations at Top Turf.

The director of operations told 7News exclusively the business will now have to replace the thousands of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the company uses to finalize installations.

“It hurts the business ’cause it’s equipment we use on a daily basis, multiple times of day,” said Winterman, “so we have to go and buy it again.”

And while, luckily, what was stolen is replaceable, it doesn’t go without hurting the workers.

“We’re trying to do honest business here. We’re working people. We try to meet every client’s expectations,” said Winterman, “and this kinds of things delay us from finishing the work on time.”

The business desperately hopes that sharing these videos will help catch whoever is responsible and bring them to justice before they can target anyone else.

“We cannot stop our job and that essential equipment that we’re talking about,” said Winterman.

Winterman said nearly $2,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.