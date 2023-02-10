MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen burglary happened in broad daylight and was all caught on camera.

From the video, the crafty crook exited a dark SUV, waited for the victim to enter the store and walked over to the pickup truck to break in and steal money.

But that’s not all.

The driver of the SUV followed the victim into the store acting as a lookout.

Surveillance captured an image of the accomplice.

The incident happened back on Jan. 24 in a parking lot along the 9700 block of Northwest 87th Avenue in Medley.

Police said the men followed the victim from a bank in Doral and simply waited for the opportunity.

Those suspects are still out there.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.