MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen burglary in Medley happened in broad daylight, and was all caught on camera.

The security footage shows the crafty crook as he exited a dark colored Dodge SUV, waited for the victim to enter a store and walked over to the victim’s pickup truck.

Police said the subject broke the lock and took an envelope with money that the victim had just taken out of the bank.

But that’s not all.

The driver of the SUV followed the victim into the store acting as a lookout.

Surveillance cameras inside the store captured an image of the accomplice.

The incident happened back on Jan. 24 in a parking lot near Northwest 87th Avenue and 99th Street.

Police said the men followed the victim from a bank in Doral and simply waited for the opportunity.

Those subjects are still at large.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.