MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera stealing a vehicle in Miami Gardens as the owner was attempting to pump gas.

The incident took place at around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Exxon Mobil gas station off Palmetto in the 4600 block of Northwest 17th Street.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect watching as a man pulled up to the pump while on the phone, getting out of his car and shutting the door.

As the owner attempted to fill his tank, the suspect made his way over to the driver’s seat and took off with the stolen vehicle.

The owner took notice, chasing after the thief and losing his shoes in the process. However, he was too late.

A woman who frequents the area spoke to 7News, saying she saw it happen as she was set to get gas.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I think he just got his car stolen’,” she said. “I was at the corner on the phone with my friend, and then all of a sudden I see a guy running behind a car with no shoes on yelling, ‘Stop, stop, stop’, and then the car just zooms away. He just got mad and started yelling. Like, ‘My car got stolen!’ I guess he called the cops? I was about to stop here for gas, and then I was like, ‘Let me not.’ He should’ve locked his doors.”

7News has reached out to Miami Gardens Police for more information on the case.

If you have any information on the suspect or this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

