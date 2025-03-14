MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera stealing a car in Miami Gardens as the owner was attempting to pump gas.

The incident took place at the Exxon Mobil gas station off the Palmetto Expressway, near Northwest 17th Avenue, at around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Surveillance footage showed the subject watching as a man pulled up to the pump. The owner of the Chevrolet appeared to be distracted, on his phone as he got out of his car, shut the door and walked over to the passenger side.

As the owner attempted to fill his tank, the subject watched and waited for the perfect opportunity. A few moments later, he made his way over to the driver’s seat of the car, got into the unlocked vehicle and took off.

Cortessa Major, who frequents the area told 7News she saw the theft happen as she was set to get gas.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I think he just got his car stolen,'” she said.

The owner took notice, chasing after the thief and losing his shoes in the process. However, he was too late, as the subject sped off toward the highway.

“I was at the corner on the phone with my friend and then, all of a sudden, I see a guy running behind a car with no shoes on yelling, ‘Stop, stop, stop’, and then the car just like zooms away,” said Major. “He just got mad and started yelling, like, ‘My car got stolen!’ I guess he called the cops? I was about to stop here for gas, and then I was like, ‘Let me not.’ He should’ve locked his doors.”

Police advise drivers who stop to get gas to always be aware of their surroundings.

“In any case, you should always, always lock your door as you leave your vehicle. Don’t wait for it to lock automatically,” said City of Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Vega also advises motorists to turn off their vehicle’s engine and refrain from leaving their keys behind.

“Whenever you’re fueling, you should turn off your vehicle. It’s not a law, but it’s a suggestion,” he said. “Also suggested: always put your purses underneath the seat. That way it’s not visible from the outside. Anybody can just pull up come grab it to the side, open the door, go inside, grab your purse, and they’ll be gone before you even know what happened.”

As of Friday night, there is no word from police as to whether or not the stolen Chevy has been located.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.