MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance footage showcases the moments a Rolls Royce was swiped from its owner in a condominium in Edgewater.

The owner said he left his $400,000 luxury vehicle with the valet of a condo building near Northeast 4th Avenue and 31st Street in Miami when it was stolen.

Surveillance video showed a man hopping into the driver’s seat.

Officials tracked the car down and arrested 36-year-old James Brown, who was behind the wheel.

He has since appeared in bond court and faces several charges, including grand theft auto.

