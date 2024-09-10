MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly obtained surveillance video shows people frantically searching for help and running for their lives following Saturday night’s shooting outside a Miami Gardens venue.

Miami Gardens Police are on the hunt for the person or people who are behind the shooting at the Omega Activity Center in the area of Northwest 42nd Avenue and 156th Street, near Florida Memorial University, around 10:30 p.m., Saturday.

“How many people reportedly shot,” said a police officer over Broadcastify police scanner.

“I just received confirmation that five people shot,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

In a surveillance video, two women run to a nearby home and ask for help as one is injured with a gunshot wound. The injured woman was seen lying on the ground near the front door, as her friend frantically kept searching for help.

“Excuse me, can y’all call 911,” said the injured woman’s friend.

“Call an ambulance,” said the injured woman. “I got shot in my [explicit] leg!”

Eventually, these women’s friends find them and take them to first responders.

Earlier, the women had just celebrated the life of a loved one, Jarqwalla Lewis, who passed away. After the repast, they found themselves running for their own lives.

A surveillance camera from a home across the street from the venue shows people running while an estimated 25 to 30 gunshots can be heard.

All of this violence happened after a celebration of life for Lewis, aka “Pudda,” as her closest loved ones called her.

“An argument started inside the establishment,” said Diana Delgado with the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Police said it was a fight between two women, that then moved to the parking lot of the Omega Activity Center.

“It carried over to the parking lot where someone produced a firearm and shots were fired. Five victims were injured and they were transported to the hospital,” said Delgado.

Out of the five victims, four of them have been released from the hospital. One is still recovering and is in stable condition.

On Monday, 7News cameras captured investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sweeping the building as a K9 sniffed for clues.

Miami Gardens Police said to expect arrests soon.

“Our detectives have been working tirelessly, and have gotten some leads, and there will be some multiple arrests forthcoming,” said Delgado.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

