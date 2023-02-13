HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was an eerie clue to a crime at a South Florida Shopping mall.

Surveillance photos showed three people disguised in masks, wearing hoodies and gloves.

According to police, the trio broke into the Macy’s in the Westland Mall in Hialeah in the middle of the night, Saturday.

They’re accused of stealing more than $500,000 dollars worth of jewelry, cologne and perfume.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.