Surgeon General touts COVID-19 outreach efforts during South Florida visit

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams made several South Florida stops to stress the importance of wearing face masks as a safety measure against the coronavirus and highlight the federal government’s outreach efforts during the pandemic.

7News cameras captured Dr. Adams speaking at Camillus House in Miami, Thursday afternoon.

“I want to to thank all the health and healthcare professionals on the front lines here in Miami and across the Sunshine State,” he said.

Adams also pointed out the communities that have been especially affected by COVID-19.

“This pandemic has hit us hard, particularly people of color and those who are older,” he said.

Adams toured Camillus House alongside Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to highlight the work being done to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the homeless population.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to be than a facility like this,” he said.

“It’s important for people to understand in the city of Miami that the federal government is here at the highest levels to support us,” said Suarez.

With the enforcement of safety guidelines, the facility has maintained a low infection rate.

“From March 1st to July 8th, we’ve had 880 unique clients served in our residential programs here. We only had four positive cases of COVID,” said a spokesperson for Camillus House.

Adams later drove out to Doral to attend an event focused on the hospitality industry.

The federal government is donating face masks to hospitality workers all across Florida, and the distribution began at Sergio’s Restaurant.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and other officials were also in attendance at the event.

Adams’ trip is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ outreach efforts.

“The virus can get really bad really quickly, but it can also get better really quickly if we take the measures that we know are effective,” he said.

Adams said there are teams from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the ground throughout South Florida continuing to help in the fight against the pandemic.

