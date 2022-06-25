SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue teams who have worked tirelessly to search the rubble after the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Surfside were honored.

A standing ovation happened Friday, for the Israeli search and rescue teams who played a pivotal role in bringing closure to the families of the 98 souls who lost their lives one year ago.

“I know that there is no cure for your pain, and that words could not ease or comfort your loss, but on behalf of the state of Israel, on behalf of the Israeli Defense Forces and on behalf of the Home Front Command, I want to offer our deep and sincere condolences,” said Home Front Command and Israeli Defense Forces Major Gen. Ori Gordin.

The team of experts arrived three days after the collapse.

“We did manage to help in bringing our best rescuers and searchers to the site,” said Gordin. “Being our expertise, unfortunately, we have experience with that.”

A call was answered from the best of the best from around the country and around the world, but their rescue efforts would come up short.

“We share your grieve and pain,” said Gordin. “We stand here bowing our heads in the memory of your loved ones. Thank you for opening your hearts and letting us in. May you never know such sorrow again.”

Amid that sorrow, a bond of humanity and compassion that will last an eternity.

“If you were not alone then, and that you are not alone today,” said a man from the rescue team.

Members of that Israeli search team are named Honorary Members of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a bond that will last a lifetime.

