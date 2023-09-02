SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are moving forward with a plan to construct a new condo building at the site of the Surfside collapse.

Surfside’s Planning and Zoning Board approved a proposal by a Dubai-based developer to build a luxury condominium at 88th Street and Collins Avenue.

But some of the families of the victims are not happy with the plan because, they said, the proposal calls for a garbage pickup site and a loading dock next to an area designated for a permanent memorial.

Ninety-eight people died when the Champlain Towers South building collapsed back in June 2021.

The proposal now moves to the Town Commission for approval.

