SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a late-night session, Surfside officials deliberated amendments to one of the town’s ordinances. The proposed ordinance, with a 3-2 vote in favor, sparked intense debate among residents and leaders.

The ordinance aims to regulate meeting times by stipulating that any citizen may make one citizen’s presentation per calendar year. For additional presentations by the same individual within the same calendar year, sponsorship and approval by three or more members of the town commission at a regular meeting would be required.

Opponents of the ordinance argue that it infringes on constitutional rights, labeling it as a suppression of democracy and residents’ right to speak.

“This isn’t a regulation. This is suppression of democracy and a resident’s right to speak,” one resident passionately stated.

Conversely, supporters contend that it will prevent unnecessary presentations aimed at targeting commissioners and instead encourage the sharing of valuable information to propel the town forward.

“I am happy you’re putting a limit on this so you guys are not bullied. Let’s get stuff done,” another resident in favor expressed.

In response to concerns, the Mayor sought legal guidance on whether the ordinance violates freedom of speech, and the city attorney responded with a “no.”

The Mayor also emphasized that the ordinance is a response to a few individuals potentially disrupting proceedings for everyone, and individuals with valid concerns should have no trouble securing three sponsors.

