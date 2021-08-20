SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - One lane of a major roadway near the site of the partial condominium collapse in Surfside will reopen to traffic this weekend, town officials said.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett on Friday said that the far left lane lane on Collins Avenue heading northbound, between 85th and 89th streets, will once again be open to traffic by Saturday afternoon.

All lanes of Collins Avenue have been closed since the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South building on June 24.

Crews have since cleared all the debris from the area, and the plot of land remains off limits as they continue to investigate the incident.

