SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Surfside Commission meeting held Tuesday tackled more than just city business. The meeting comes days after the town’s mayor made controversial comments that were aimed at a commissioner.

It was a testy night once again as the fallout continued from last week’s meeting. There was a clarification as well as some familiar bickering.

“In my frustration I admit I made a comment which came off as offensive to some people,” Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger said. “I deeply regret losing my composure and not choosing my words more carefully.”

During a meeting on Thursday, Danzinger snapped at Commissioner Nelly Velasquez for interrupting.

“Commissioner, please stop interrupting,” he said.

After a brief pause, Danzinger said, “OK, does anybody know how to speak Spanish to tell her this? Because I said it like four times.”

Velasquez argues that Danzinger was questioning her fluency.

“I speak English perfectly well, as you can clearly see that,” she said. “There’s no need for racism.”

Velasquez responded to Danzinger’s comments during Tuesday’s meeting.

“The mayor really hasn’t apologized directly to me,” She said.

She also introduced a resolution during the meeting.

“To censure the mayor, regrading his unacceptable comments last week,” Vasquez said.

Her motion did not pass as it was voted down by the commission in a 3-2 vote.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Danzinger spared with former Surfside mayor Charles Burkett, who said the current mayor shuts down opinions he finds unfavorable and kicks people out of meetings.

Burkett was previously escorted out of a July 22 meeting by security.

The public was given a chance to speak at Tuesday’s meeting, with many focusing on the comments the mayor made to Velasquez.

“And we feel deeply, deeply offended by last week’s attack towards Commissioner Velasquez,” said a speaker. “It was insulting to her, but also racist against the whole Hispanic and Latino community.”

Danzinger during the meeting also played what looked like a blooper reel, which was a picture and video presentation that showed the past gaffes and other bickering that occurred during the previous mayoral administration.

At the end of his presentation, Danzinger had a picture of himself, which looked like a campaign poster.

Some said that stunt might have violated ethics rules.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.