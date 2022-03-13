MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach will honor the memory of the late Manny LaFont by dedicating the baseball fields at North Shore Park in his honor Sunday.

The 54-year-old coach and father was killed in the June 24, 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium near Surfside.

With the approval of the Miami Beach City Commission, the community renamed the baseball fields in LaFont’s honor following his death.

A plaque will be placed on a pedestal in the batting cage area where LaFont spent much of his time as a baseball coach, including for his own son.

