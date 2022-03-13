MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach honored the memory of the late Manny LaFont by dedicating the baseball fields at North Shore Park in his honor Sunday.

The 54-year-old coach and father was one of 98 people killed in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium near Surfside.

With the approval of the Miami Beach City Commission, the community renamed the baseball fields in LaFont’s honor following his death.

A plaque was placed on a pedestal in the batting cage area where LaFont spent much of his time coaching children, including for his own son.

His daughter, Mia LaFont, said her father’s legacy will continue.

“I know that this amazing community will always remember and honor my dad’s legacy, but now every single person that comes to this park will know and remember my father,” she said.

LaFont’s ex-wife had picked up their children just hours before the partial collapse.

