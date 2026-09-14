MIAMI (WSVN) - The second annual Supreme Twins Foundation Gala and Fashion Show brought the best and brightest in design together in Miami over the weekend.

Nearly 400 local businesses joined in Saturday night to help kids with special needs.

“I’m proud and honored to be a part of this event,” said Jose Dans, founder of WOW MKTG.

The fashion presentation featured over 30 designs by Dominican-Lebanese celebrity designer Giannina Azar, whose creations have been worn by stars like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani.

Dans said he met the foundation’s founders, Ilieva and Miguel Valdes, about a year ago and was very moved by their story.

“They help so many children who have special needs in this community, and they do it quietly, and it’s about time that this organization had the exposure and the promotion that it deserves,” he said.

The foundation was born from the Valdes’ personal journey raising twin daughters with Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic condition. The experience shaped their lives and fueled a passion to support others facing similar challenges.

The funds raised from the gala go toward therapeutic services, education, supporting caregivers and vocational training.

“It is for kids. We’re helping kids with disabilities, both mental and physical, and I am just so grateful to be here and be able to support this cause,” said Clara Vegas, who was crowned Miss Universe Venezuela 2025.

“I think it’s about time that this community wraps its arms around Supreme Twins Foundation and helps them, because they’ve done such a great job with helping families that need it,” Dans said.

Funds raised from the gala will also go toward two key Miami Dade College initiatives: the ACCESS program for adults with disabilities and the EmpowerU Summer Camp, a pioneering educational program designed for neurodivergent children.

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