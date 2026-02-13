SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the South Florida community are sharing their safety concerns with federal agents in wake of two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shootings in Minnesota.

People gathered outside of Florida State Sen. Alexis Calatayud’s district office on Friday morning to urge her to support the Visible Act.

The legislation promotes transparency, safety and accountability in law enforcement operations.

Demonstrators aimed to send a clear message: that trusted and transparent law enforcement will build strong communities.

“What we want is for ICE to not wear masks on our streets. It’s a very simple ask, so we can identify who it is that we are interacting with,” said Alexandra Orellana, an organizer for the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “We also need to ensure that there is public safety, especially for us as young women. I feel personally unsafe.”

The Visible Act would require officers to clearly identify themselves by showing their face and agency insignia during every encounter.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.