MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of mothers from across the country rallied at a court hearing to advocate for accused killer Derek Rosa’s innocence. Rosa allegedly murdered his mother in their Hialeah apartment in 2023.

“Free Derek” yelled the women.

The protest was held in and outside the Metro Justice building in Miami.

“He’s a child. He did not kill his mother,” said Martha Hernandez.

The group of mothers from Chicago, California, Kentucky, and Texas are insisting that Derrek Rosa,14, is innocent.

“We want the real person who commit this passion crime to be charged fully. Derek Rosa did not do it. He’s a child,” said Ariana Reyes.

In October of 2023, police said, 13-year-old Rosa called 911 telling a dispatcher he had killed his mother inside their Hialeah apartment.

“I need to know if your mom is breathing,” said the dispatcher.

“She’s dead miss. There’s blood all over the floor,” Rosa responded.

Hours later in an interrogation room, he described what happened to police.

“Where exactly did you cut her?” investigators asked in the video.

“At first I cut her right here,” Rosa said.

“There’s some red stains there. Is that blood?” asked the investigator.

“I think it is,” responds Rosa.

“OK,” said the investigator.

“I have a little bit of blood on my hands,” said Rosa.

“On your hands, too?” asked the investigator.

“Yes,” said Rosa.

Police said his mother was stabbed 46 times and bled to death just steps from her sleeping newborn.

A screenshot from a baby monitor shows a figure standing over her bed that night.

And police said he sent a selfie to a friend after the killing.

An online fundraiser to help with Rosa’s legal expenses has brought in nearly $150,000.

The hearing set for Monday did not happen but the women said they’ll be back.

“Free Derek” the women chanted.

Rosa’s hearing was rescheduled for Thursday.

