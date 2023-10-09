MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents gathered at the Holocaust Museum in Miami Beach Monday in a display of solidarity to stand with Israel two days after Hamas launched an attack that caught Israel’s vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard and led to fierce battles in its streets for the first time in decades.

While the turmoil in Israel may seem distant to many, the emotional impact is deeply felt.

Miami-Dade County’s first Jewish Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, expressed her heartfelt concern, emphasizing the need for peace in the Middle East.

“My heart is is just overcome with emotion about this terrible situation,” she said. “Everyone in Israel knows somebody who has died or been kidnapped. It’s a small country and every one everyone is affected.”

Despite the physical distance, the Israeli conflict has touched the lives of many in Miami.

A police presence has been established outside the Jewish Museum of Florida to ensure the safety of the local Jewish community. Flowers could be seen outside the Holocaust Museum.

Inside the Israeli Consulate, the war’s toll has hit close to home.

Deputy Consulate Mike Driquez said two of his friends had been killed, and his family in Israel has been forced to barricade themselves in their home.

“The sentiments the feelings are very, very hard,” he said. “They have been butchered. People that are … that were in their homes, in their beds, children, it’s actually I think that I never saw these kinds of images and videos and atrocities.”

Nevertheless, Driquez remains steadfast in his faith and resilience. He believes in the enduring spirit of the Jewish people.

“We always prevail, and we will prevail. It will take time and it will hurt, but we will prevail,” he said.

Driquez also expressed gratitude for the global support Israel has received and highlighted the willingness of people to join the fight for the country’s future.

For those who wish to show their support, a rally is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Holocaust Museum, both in-person and online.

