MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A caring community came together to help residents in need after a Miami Gardens fire left them homeless.

Volunteers gathered at Bunche Park on Friday to collect supplies in order to help these families through a very difficult time.

“We’ve got toiletries, we’ve got wheelchairs, we’ve got some towels, some clothes. I think there’s also some food that might be in here,” said volunteer Al Archibald, “so, just pretty much totally everything that we could think of that they might need.”

The massive Jan. 28 fire broke out at the New World Condominium Apartments, located along Northwest 177th Street. Nearly 200 residents have been forced to relocate after learning their building had no fire insurance.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.