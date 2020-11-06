Supply donations for Honduras residents displaced by Eta being accepted in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is lending a helping hand to Honduras in the wake of Hurricane Eta.

The country was battered by the storm earlier this week, impacting millions and forcing them to leave their homes.

Residents in South Florida can help by donating canned food, personal hygiene items, medicines and clothes.

The drop-off location is Mahomi Cargo Express near Northwest 84th Avenue and 70th Street in Miami, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

