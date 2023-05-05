HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida high school seniors are being celebrated for their success and growth, thanks to the efforts of Achieve Miami. The organization brought together almost 90 students to the Milander Center for the Arts in Hialeah on Wednesday for a big send-off as they embark on the next chapter of their education.

Students have shared their success stories, with some pursuing fields such as mechanical engineering, astrophysics, and medicine.

“When I first got into high school, I was a freshman, I was a little bit insecure,” said Robert Morgan Educational Center student, Anthony Camaraza-Diaz. “I didn’t get into a lot of clubs. I was just like getting through it, then in my sophomore year I started to get into organization and things.”

Camaraza-Diaz has credited the organization with greatly improving his confidence. He plans on attending Florida International University to study biology in hopes of pursuing a medical career.

Another student from Booker T. Washington High School said Achieve Miami has helped him grow as well.

“[The program] has definitely helped me develop my character in a way that I’ve been able to open up and talk to anyone,” said Jeremiah Duarte.

Duarte plans to go to Davidson College, a school in North Carolina, to major in astrophysics and minor in computer science.

The program, currently serving 10 Miami-Dade high schools, aims to help fill the gaps and give students the knowledge and resources to navigate the complicated process of preparing for tests like the SAT and ACT, applying for scholarships, and applying to colleges.

“Our students are incredible, they have so much potential, unfortunately, a lot of our schools lack the resources to reach all of them,” said Rachel Saiontz Geary, Development Director of Achieve Miami. “That’s where Achieve Miami comes in, to help students on a path to success after graduation.”

The program has helped students like Ta’Myah Byars of Northwestern Senior High School with every step of the college application process. She plans on studying mechanical engineering at the University of Florida.

Through individualized educational plans, weekly workshops, and personalized guidance, Achieve Miami has helped over 300 scholars this year alone.

Achieve Miami’s mission is to provide students with the tools and support they need to achieve their goals and reach new heights.

