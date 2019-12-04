Super Bowl Opening Night to be held at Marlins Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - For the first time ever, the NFL will hold a pre-Super Bowl event to give football fans in South Florida a chance to interact with their favorite athletes a week before the big game.

They get to meet some NFL legends and even Dolphins players at the one venue you least expect.

“We’re here in Marlins Park; we’re actually able to create those experiences that we’ve never had before,” NFL spokesperson Eric Finkelstein said. “Fans are going to be able to experience it in unique and different ways.”

Super Bowl 54 starts in 54 days, and it’s all kicking off at Marlins Park.

What used to be known as Media Day has turned into Super Bowl Opening Night. Come Jan. 27, a week before the game, players and coaches will be under the same roof for the first and only time until the Super Bowl itself.

“There will be an interview position set up just for fans to be able to ask questions and engage with the players participating in the Super Bowl, which is the first time we’re ever doing that,” Finkelstein said.

For the first time in football history, fans will be able to take part in the media blitz. With special tickets, they can ask players and coaches questions, get autographs and interact with some of the league’s biggest stars.

“Fans will have the opportunity to go out onto the field,” Finkelstein said.

With events slated all over South Florida, Opening Night at Marlins Park will have the biggest feel.

The field will be turned into a stage for the stars, the outfield will be an avenue for athletes, and the mezzanine will cater to general admission ticket holders.

If the big game has too big a price tag, opening night only opens at $25 a pop.

“We hope to see lots of great representation from the locals coming out to be a part of the Super Bowl and getting to see it in a unique and special way,” Finkelstein said.

The NFL will be selling only 10,000 tickets for $25 to create a more intimate experience for fans.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.