MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents and visitors are hitting the water and soaking up the Florida sun, as Memorial Day weekend revelers packed South Beach at the start of Memorial Day weekend.

7News cameras on Saturday captured large crowds on the sand and in the water just feet from Ocean Drive.

“Love it, the weather. We’re here for five days. I just can’t wait to enjoy and take it every day one day at a time,” said Michael, who is visiting from Baltimore.

Up in the sky, the Hyundai Air and Sea Show showcased some of the U.S. military’s brightest and bravest along with some American muscle.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach Police officers kept a watchful eye and made sure their presence was known in hopes of discouraging any bad behavior

“Every Miami Beach officer is working 13-hour-plus shifts,” said MBPD Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, “and these outside agencies, like Miami, like Coral Gables, like Miami-Dade PD, all here.”

With a perfect forecast ahead for Saturday, many turned to Biscayne Bay for a weekend on the water.

“Always make sure you come out with an experienced captain, and make sure that captain is your designated driver,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Agencies from across South Florida are making sure that, however revelers honor American heroes this weekend, they do it safely

“We just ask you to be careful, drive safely out there,” said Sanchez.

Officials advise drivers to give themselves more time to head out to their destinations due to the increase in traffic this weekend.

The Hyundai Air and Sea wraps up on Sunday. For more information, click here.

