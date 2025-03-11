SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The eastbound Sunny Isles Bridge, which was stuck in the up position Tuesday morning, has been lowered and is now operational, officials said.

The issue forced traffic diversions and significant delays as crews worked to resolve the problem.

Motorists were rerouted along NE 163rd Street while authorities urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

Officials have not disclosed the cause of the malfunction. Traffic is flowing normally.

