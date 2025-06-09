SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The boat fire that blazed early last Friday morning in Sunny Isles Beach Marina destroyed six large boats and two personal watercrafts, officials said.

The fire caused upwards of $100 million in damages.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the fire started on a single boat before spreading to several other vessels.

7News captured the scene Monday, where debris and firefighting foam still littered the marina.

Clean up remains underway.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.